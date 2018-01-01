We founded Surfer Magazine in 1960 with a mission: to bring our readers a slice of the entire surfing world with each issue. And for over five decades, we’ve made good on that promise. Every issue of Surfer is packed with award-winning imagery from the world’s best surf photographers, provocative interviews with surfing’s most intriguing personalities, and stories of adventure from the furthest corners of the globe.

With your paid order you’ll receive the Annual Oversized Issue, the Surfboard Buyer’s Guide, and the Wetsuit Buyer’s Guide.

Subscribe now and see why Surfer has been called The Bible of the Sport.”

Act Now!
1. Choose Your Subscription Rate:

8 issues for $24.99 -- Save $54.93
16 issues for $44.99 -- Save $114.85

2. Your Shipping Address:

First Name
Last Name
Address Line 1
(Street, P.O. Box, Route, etc.)
Address Line 2
(Apt, Suite, Unit, etc.)
City

State

Zip
Country UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
Email Address
Canadian subscriptions
International subscriptions
Renewal Login Page
Gift Subscriptions
3. Payment Options:
(Please note this is a secure site.)

                           
Credit Card Number
Credit Card Expiration
CVV2 Code What is this?


Billing address different from your shipping address?
Preferred Automatic Renewal Program: We will continue to renew your TEN: The Enthusiast Network subscription at the rate then in effect, without interruption, unless you tell us to stop. At the end of your subscription you will receive a notice prior to your credit card being charged. You may cancel at any time during your subscription and receive a full refund on all unmailed issues by visiting the Online Customer Service Center. If there is ever a problem with the card you provide, we will simply bill you instead.


TEN: The Enthusiast Network uses Secure Socket Layer (SSL) technology for all online transactions. SSL encrypts your personal information such as name, address and credit card number in an effort to prevent unauthorized access of this information during the transmission of your online order.

To learn more about our information practices, read our Privacy Policy.
© , TEN: The Enthusiast Network All rights reserved

</